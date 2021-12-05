Sarawak DCM says confident voters will deliver Bukit Saban seat to GPS in state election

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas speaks during a press conference in this file picture. — Picture courtesy of UKAS

BETONG, Dec 5 — Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah today expressed his confidence that the voters will deliver Bukit Saban state seat to Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the 12th state election.

He said this was because despite the many developments and progress that they had enjoyed, they still want more to further upgrade their socio-economic status.

“This is what I plan to do in the next five years to help them generate more income,” Uggah, who has been renominated to defend his Bukit Saban seat, said at a gathering held at his longhouse Rumah Menit Unsu, Penom, in Ulu Paku, near here.

“I am confident they will vote for development and progress and stability so that more can be done for them and the future generations,” he said.

He urged the people to come in full force on election day, saying that every vote counts.

Uggah also said the 12th state election will be held in an extremely difficult situation as the country is still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

He reminded all to continue to observe all standard operating procedures (SOPs) strictly.

He said these included the need for physical distance and the wearing of the face masks.

“If there are those who do not bother about these, especially during the campaigning period, report them to the police,” he said, adding everybody is responsible to safeguard their own health.

Betong Member of Parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Temenggong Richard Mullok and a political secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Richard Rapu were among those present.