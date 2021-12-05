Sarawak DAP MP says not right for PM to link future development in Sarawak with support for his administration

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was criticised for suggesting that the federal government would withhold development funds should voters make the ‘wrong decision’ in the Sarawak election. File picture shows Ismail (right) and Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the opening of the New Mukah Airport 4 December, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Dec 5 — Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Kelvin Yii today said it is not right for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to say that the federal government would withhold development funds should voters make “wrong decision” in the Sarawak election.

He said people should not be punished just because they choose to vote differently.

“No Sarawakians shall be deprived even when they vote differently,” Yii said when responding to the prime minister’s statement.

Yii, who will be DAP’s candidate for Batu Kawah in the state election, said the prime minister’s statement is an open threat to the people of Sarawak.

“For far too long, even though Sarawak has been part of the federal government for the past 50 over years, we are still so far behind in terms of development compared to other regions in the country,” he said.

He said the government of the day is responsible to bring development to the people regardless of their political inclination.

“Public funds are derived from taxes paid by everyone regardless of who they vote for.

“In the spirit of democracy, no one should be punished for their vote and any government that uses this to threaten the people should be rejected at all cost,” he said.

Speaking in Kapit yesterday, Ismail said Sarawakians need to make the right choice in the 12th state election to maintain the good relations between the state and federal governments.

Ismail said good ties are important to facilitate dealings between the two governments especially in implementing development for Sarawak residents.

“And I am more at ease and it also makes my job easier as Sarawak Chief Minister Abang Jo (Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg) is my friend.

“As such, I hope the people would not make the wrong decision, for many more which need to be approved may not be implemented if the state administration is different from the central government,” Ismail was quoted saying during a ‘People With Leaders’ session at Kapit Town Square.