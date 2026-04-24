KUALA TERENGGANU, April 24 — All schools in Terengganu have been instructed to suspend outdoor activities due to the current hot and dry weather.

Terengganu State Education Department (JPNT) director Kamsah@Kamal Mohamed said the notification on the matter had been distributed to all schools in the state, and was effective from April 20.

“All outdoor activities have been cancelled, including water-based activities, but indoor activities are permitted. All other activities, such as the 1 Student 1 Sport programme, uniformed units, clubs and associations, sports and games, are also suspended.

“This decision was made to ease the current situation and ensure safety. This is because the safety of students is a priority that cannot be compromised.

“So, starting from April 20, the JPNT has enforced the suspension of all outdoor activities. Likewise, assemblies and such are only allowed in the early morning. If there are other programmes in the afternoon, they must be postponed,” he said when contacted today.

Meanwhile, he said the fires that occurred, especially in Kuala Nerus, as well as the haze caused by the incidents, are being closely monitored by the JPNT.

“I have contacted the State Health deputy director and the District Health Office (PKD) to seek advice on the current situation.

“Posters related to preventive measures have also been distributed to all schools. For now, there is no need to implement the Home-Based Teaching and Learning (PdPR) as the Department of Environment and PKD have informed that the situation is under control,” he said.

He added that any further instructions would be communicated from time to time in line with the guidelines set by the Education Ministry to State Education Departments, District Education Offices and schools. — Bernama