Parti Sarawak Bersatu chief confident of retaining Bawang Assan

PSB president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh (second left) hands over food aid to a recipient. — Picture by Peter Boon

SIBU, Dec 5 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh has expressed confidence that he will be re-elected to continue serving in Bawang Assan.

“I do my work year in, year out. And I think people know me and I hope they would again elect me as their representative.

“There will be many-cornered fight, I think, this time around.

“But I am confident that I can be re-elected, continue to lead PSB, continue to lead Bawang Assan people,” he told reporters after handing over food aid at PSB Bawang Assan office here yesterday.

Wong was asked if it would be more challenging in Bawang Assan in the upcoming state polls, compared to the last one in 2016.

Additionally, he said PSB would contest in about 70 seats out of the 82 in this state election.

“We will try to publish the entire line-up of our candidates — maybe tomorrow. We will do a newspapers’ coverage showing all the candidates,” Wong said.

In 2016, Wong garnered 9,015 votes to beat his nearest challenger Stanley Chiew Sung Ngie from the Democratic Action Party (DAP), who polled 4,884 votes. — Borneo Post