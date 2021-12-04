Sarawak polls: Anwar Ibrahim slams PBB’s Abd Karim for his ‘zero seat for PKR’ remark, sign of arrogance

Anwar (centre) speaking to reporters at the press conference. Also seen are Dominique (left) and Cherishe. ― Picture by Chimon Upon via Borneo Post

KUCHING, Dec 4 ― Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) national president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has slammed Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah for his “zero seat for PKR” prediction, saying it’s a sign of arrogance.

“Confidence is one thing, arrogance is the other. People who have been too long in power and amass too much wealth tend to be extremely arrogant, and I would advise my colleagues in particular in Keadilan, to display humility, to work hard and achieve the desired results,” he told reporters at a press conference held at PKR Bandar Kuching Branch last night.

Abdul Karim had recently predicted that the PKR would win zero seats in the upcoming 12th Sarawak election on December 18.

“I know it (PKR) is a relatively poorer party, we don’t have the big timber tycoons of Sarawak to back us up, unlike other parties. So, we will continue to do this, to appeal to the sentiments of the people and in multiracial correlation, Bumiputera, Chinese and others in this state,” Anwar added.

He said that PKR will continue its endeavour, which would not be necessarily an easy task because of no backing from the ‘big tycoons’.

He stressed that the people must decide, not the timber tycoons, because whichever party wins, the timber tycoons’ companies will benefit.

“This has to stop in the interest of Sarawakians,” he said.

Also present at the press conference were PKR Sarawak election director Dominique Ng and his daughter Cherishe Ng who is the youngest PKR candidate this election, aged 24, who will stand in the Batu Lintang state seat. ― Borneo Post