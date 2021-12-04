More submarine cables to Sarawak in the pipeline to develop its digital economy, says minister

KUCHING, Dec 4 — The government is in discussions to enable more submarine cables to be connected to Sarawak in an effort to develop the state’s digital economy, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

He said the development of Sarawak’s digital economy is on the right track to allow it to play a role as a hub at the global level in line with the Sarawak Digital Economy 2018-2025.

“We are in discussions for Sarawak to have more landing points and for the setting up of data centres that could facilitate cloud computing in the state,” he told reporters today.

He said this after spending about two hours visiting the operation of and listening to a briefing on the Tabung Ekonomi Gagasan Anak Sarawak (TEGAS) Digital Village (TDV), which was launched last month at Sama Jaya High Tech Park here.

Annuar congratulated the Sarawak state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg who made the allocation to TEGAS in a bid to develop TDV as a catalyst for the state’s digital economy. — Bernama