CovidNow: 86.4pc of adolescents in Malaysia fully vaccinated as of yesterday

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 ― A total of 2,719,106 individuals or 86.4 per cent of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 in the country have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 2,828,401 individuals or 89.9 per cent of the adolescent population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, 22,714,044 individuals or 97 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 23,044,061 individuals or 98.4 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 125,927 doses of the vaccine were administered yesterday, involving 4,417 as first dose, 6,721 as second dose and 114,789 doses as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 53,960,016 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation programme. ― Bernama