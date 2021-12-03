‘Respecting the law’, planned protest against price hikes turns into tame convoy of four vehicles

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air members convoy around the city centre with posters on cars as part of the Rakyat Tuntut Tiga protest to urge the government to control prices of goods in Kuala Lumpur, December 3, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — A protest against the rising prices of goods planned in front of the Sogo shopping centre by a group calling itself Rakyat Tuntut Tiga today turned into a sedate convoy of cars instead.

Instead of a mass gathering usual to such protests by youths in the capital, a measly convoy of four vehicles passed by the location with placards by the group plastered the side of their vehicles.

Several drivers can be seen raising their fists out of their windows, in a supposed sign of solidarity with the demands.

Several of the vehicles tried to pass by the mall again, but were stopped by police officers who told them to keep moving to prevent any disruption to traffic.

The convoy originally began their route at the Pavilion Kuala Lumpur shopping mall in Bukit Bintang.

Earlier, the group posted a notice on its social media accounts that any form of physical protest has been called off on the advice of the police, and it stated that it will comply accordingly to respect the law and the police.

It had posted an excerpt of a statement citing the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 banning such a gathering.

According to the statement, the National Security Council has prohibited public gatherings in a negative list published on November 7, 2021.

The police had earlier cordoned off a large section of civilian sidewalk in front of Sogo ahead of the planned protest.

The protest, which is believed to be organised by the consumer bureau of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air, demanded the government to implement a ceiling price for daily goods, increase monitoring and enforcement, as well as abolishment of business cartels.