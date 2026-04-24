KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The public is encouraged to take advantage of a 30 per cent discount on tickets for the Electric Train Service (ETS) and Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT) before the purchase period ends on April 30.

In statement today, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said the offer is available using the promo code Madani30 via the KITS Style app, ticket kiosks or its official website.

“By entering the code during purchase, users can enjoy savings on ETS services across all sectors, as well as ERT travel on the JB Sentral–Tumpat–JB Sentral route.

“The discount is valid for travel from April 15 to October 14, allowing users to plan ahead for work, returning to their hometowns or holidays,” the statement said.

The offer applies to standard ticket holders travelling from Monday to Thursday, excluding school and festive holidays.

KTMB said 15,839 promo codes had been redeemed as of yesterday, reflecting strong public confidence in its services.

The initiative, a collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, aims to encourage the use of rail transport, which is more sustainable and comfortable, while improving connectivity between cities and regions. — Bernama