KUALA LUMPUR, April 24 — The National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has launched the Malaysian Disaster Information Management System (MyDIMS) application, which allows the public to monitor situations and report any disaster-related information.

The launch of the application was officiated by NADMA director-general Meor Ismail Meor Akim at the Resilient Asia 2026 exhibition here today.

According to Meor Ismail, MyDIMS is an information application that integrates alert and disaster data from various technical agencies in a consolidated manner.

He said users can monitor the latest status of disaster types, the number of victims, as well as the number of temporary evacuation centres that have been opened.

“One of the main advantages of this application is its ability to send push notifications for early disaster warnings if users are within a 25-kilometre (km) radius of a disaster area, thus helping with more organised self-planning and disaster management,” he told reporters after the launch.

Meor Ismail said MyDIMS also provides navigation guides to evacuation centres, which are integrated with a digital mapping function that allows users to know whether a centre is open or closed, as well as its capacity to facilitate planning of victim movement.

He said the application also provides a MERS 999 quick dial link to enable faster emergency assistance.

“MyDIMS also functions as a reference hub by providing shortcuts to other technical agencies’ mobile applications, such as myCuaca, MyPublic InfoBanjir, MyJAS EQMS, Bencana JKR, MylBJKM and myPasangSurut.

“The shortcuts to these applications provide users with convenient access, in addition to an emergency contact search function that helps users find hotline numbers for district and state disaster operations control centres, as well as nearby emergency agencies based on the distance from their current location,” he said.

The public can download the MyDIMS application via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. — Bernama