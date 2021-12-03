Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane to remain despite Omicron presence, says Khairy

Travellers from Singapore arrive at the Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal in Johor Baru November 29, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the Malaysia-Singapore Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) will remain open despite the detection of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in both countries.

In a press conference today, Khairy said the health authorities of both countries were sharing daily updates on their respective Covid-19 domestic situation.

“I've spoken to my Singaporean counterpart this morning, Mr Ong Ye Kung, and we have reaffirmed that the VTL will continue and we will continue to update each other on a daily basis and coordinate our response accordingly,” he said briefly.

