Fielded in Batu Kawah, Bandar Kuching MP Kelvin Yii a surprise inclusion by DAP in Sarawak polls

KUCHING, Dec 2 — Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wun is a surprise inclusion who has been named by the Sarawak DAP as a candidate to contest the Batu Kawah seat in next month’s state election.

The chapter’s chairman Chong Chieng Jen explained today that Dr Yii is chosen for Batu Kawah as he leads the Parliamentary Select Committee of Health, Science and Innovation.

Chong said that Dr Yii, being the chairman of the select committee, has the experience, knowledge and expertise which is very much needed and helpful to the state if he were given a chance to be in the state assembly.

“As such after much consideration, we have decided to field him in Batu Kawah to face Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) adviser and Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian,” Chong told reporters after handing over letters of authorisation to another six more DAP candidates to contest in the state election.

“As you all know, the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak is of utmost concern to the people of Sarawak at the moment.

“I would think that for the majority of the people, the management of Covid-19 pandemic comes first and the state election comes second,” he said.

Chong also announced he will be moving to Padungan from his Kota Sentosa seat, saying he needs to answer to the Padungan voters following the resignation of the incumbent Wong King Wei in July last year.

“As the leader of the state DAP, I should face the voters of Padungan,” he said.

Michael Kong Feng Nien, a fresh face, will replace Chong in Kota Sentosa.

Incumbent Violent Yong Wui Wui will defend her Pending seat while Leslie Ting Xiang Zhi will go for a second attempt in Stakan and Abdul Aziz Isa also will go for a second attempt in Batu Kitang

Chong said he will announce the names of the state DAP’s candidates for Dudong and Bawang Assan in Sibu tomorrow

Last week, the state DAP had named 18 candidates for the state election.