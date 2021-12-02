Additional public holiday in FT: HR minister encourages firms to give paid public holiday

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan made the suggestion because the additional public holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan is not a paid holiday under Section 60D (1)(b) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265) — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — Employers in the private sector are encouraged to give a paid public holiday to their employees following the declaration of an additional public holiday throughout the Federal Territories tomorrow.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan made the suggestion because the additional public holiday in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan is not a paid holiday under Section 60D (1)(b) of the Employment Act 1955 (Act 265)

“Following the declaration of a public holiday for the Federal Territories on Friday, employers in the private sector are encouraged to give a paid public holiday to its employees in the three federal territories,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim announced tomorrow as an additional public holiday for the whole of the Federal Territories following the success of the Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC winning the Malaysia Cup.

Shahidan said the declaration of the additional public holiday was made in accordance with sub-Section 9(2) of the Holiday Act 1951 (Act 369) for Federal Territories.

In the final held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium, KL City FC defeated Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 2-0 in the Malaysia Cup final to end a 32-year drought. — Bernama