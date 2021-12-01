Proposal to brand Sabah, Sarawak as ‘mainland Malaysia’ under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The question on whether the government intends to brand Sabah and Sarawak will be known as as mainland Malaysia, being the two states having a total land size of 198,354 sq km, or 60 per cent of Malaysia's land, is expected to be answered during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised through a question by Datuk Seri Madius Tangau (Upko-Tuaran) to the Prime Minister considering that the Federation of Malaya, or Peninsular Malaysia only totalled 132,265 sq km, or only 40 percent of Malaysia's size.

There will also be a question from Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (PAS-Pasir Mas) to the Minister of Environment and Water on the latest progress of the flood mitigation project along Sungai Golok, involving the international border between Malaysia and Thailand.

The focus is also expected to be on a question by Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim (GPS-Batang Lupar) whether the data collected by the Department of Statistics reflects the real situation of the various dimensions of poverty that exist in the country.

After the question and answer session, the house will continue with the debate session on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for the Ministry of Transport; Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation; and the Rural Development Ministry.

Yesterday, the Committee level debate session involved the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry with the Dewan Rakyat approving an allocation of RM195,036,300 of the Supply Bill 2022 and RM835,666,800 in operating expenditure to the Ministry of Human Resources through a voice vote.

The current Dewan Rakyat will sit until Dec 16. — Bernama