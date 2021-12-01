Prime minister launches new KL Air Traffic Control Centre

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob delivers a speech during the launch of the new Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre December 1, 2021. — Picture via Twitter

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob launched today the new Kuala Lumpur Air Traffic Control Centre (KLATCC).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) said the new centre was part of its efforts to standardise and incorporate the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards of the Kuala Lumpur Flight Information Region (KL FIR).

Officiating the launch, Ismail Sabri said the opening of KLATCC was opportune as the country was moving towards economic recovery.

“The aviation industry suffered big blows since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, to the point where international borders were forced to close, but the sector is expected to fully recover by 2025.

“It is my biggest hope that as we prepare to open our international borders soon, it will help improve the air transport industry and subsequently boost our economy,” he said during his opening speech.

CAAM chief executive officer Captain Chester Voo said that the opening of KLATCC would allow more aircraft to land during peak hours or premium slots, increasing the landing capacity of KLIA from 78 to 108 per hour, making it the highest in the world.

“Furthermore, the redesign of the airspace from six sectors to 12 sectors allows for more aircraft movements per hour by fully utilising the three runways available at KLIA simultaneously,” he said.

Chester said that the new KLATCC also includes the installation of new communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management (CNS/ATM) systems.

“This ultramodern facility houses the air traffic control operations for KL FIR, becoming the backbone of the country’s air traffic control as well as the Aeronautical Search and Rescue (SAR) Coordination Centre.

“The commissioning of the COSPAS-SARSAT would further enhance the SAR capabilities of CAAM within the Kuala Lumpur and Kota Kinabalu FIRs,” he said.

He added that the new KLATCC will provide a more efficient and seamless air traffic management and enhance Malaysia’s competitiveness in the aviation industry by raising the availability and connectivity of the country’s air transport industry.