Malaysian govt gazettes Covid-19 antigen rapid test kit as controlled item starting today

The government has gazetted the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Self Test) as a controlled item effective today, to ensure sufficient supply in the market. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The government has gazetted the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit (Self Test) as a controlled item effective today, to ensure sufficient supply in the market.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Enforcement Division director, Azman Adam said that to ensure its availability and sufficient supply in the market, the government took proactive measures by gazetting the test kit under the Control of Supplies (Controlled Goods) Order (No.6) 2021 on November 24 which came into force on December 1, 2021.

According to him, currently, the supply of test kits is found to be sufficient in the market and until now no complaints regarding the lack of supply have been received by KPDNHEP.

“KPDNHEP would like to remind traders to continue complying with the provisions of the law relating to the Covid-19 Antigen Rapid Test Kit to avoid facing strict actions by the Ministry,” he said in a statement today.

According to Azman, traders who commit offences in relation to the matter can be prosecuted under Section 22 (1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which carries a penalty of up to RM1,000,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both for individuals; and companies can be fined up to RM2,000,000.

He said the test kits are available at pharmacies and health facilities, as well as at registered premises such as supermarkets, convenience stores and petrol stations.

He added, consumers who have any information regarding the misconduct of traders, can report to KPDNHEP for further action via Whatsapp 019-279 4317, e-aduan.kpdnhep portal, Call Centre 1-800-886-800, email [email protected] kpdnhep.gov.my, Ez ADU KPDNHEP and Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6088/6245. — Bernama