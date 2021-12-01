CovidNow: Nearly 97pc of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated

A senior citizen receives a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine at a clinic under the Perak Medical Centre Group of Clinics in Ipoh June 15, 2021. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — A total of 22,689,471 individuals or 96.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday.

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, 98.3 per cent or 23,028,508 individuals of the adult population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, 89.7 per cent or 2,822,370 individuals of adolescents aged between 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 86.1 per cent or 2,709,263 have completed the vaccination.

A total of 135,914 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 8,313 of them as second dose, 4,703 doses to first dose recipients and 122,898 as booster dose.

This brings to a total of 53,517,981 doses of the vaccine having been administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of yesterday, with 2,457,510 doses as booster dose. — Bernama