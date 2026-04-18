ALOR SETAR, April 18 — Kedah is open to any political figure wishing to contest in the state's elections, including former Umno Youth Chief Khairy Jamaluddin, said Perikatan Nasional (PN) Kedah chairman and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

Berita Harian reported Sanusi saying that in a democratic country like Malaysia, anyone is free to contest in any state in the upcoming elections.

"Anyone can come and contest in Kedah. Let's see what the people of Kedah say. Kedah is open to anyone," he said.

"There's no problem (with KJ contesting in Kedah). KJ's mother is from Kedah. He (KJ) understands the culture of the Kedah people. It's up to him. In Kedah, it's an open field and free to everybody. Our country is free... democratic. Anyone can contest anywhere. I welcome anyone who wants to contest in Kedah," he added.

Sanusi said this after attending the Majlis Ramah Mesra Aidilfitri Anak Kedah Di Perantauan 2026 here today.

He was responding to a suggestion by Umno that a figure like Khairy is needed to drive a political resurgence in the state.

Previously, Kedah UMNO Youth Information Chief Mohd Safwan Jaafar was reported as saying that the state Barisan Nasional (BN) needed a figure like Khairy to drive a political resurgence. He was reported as saying that the ideology and thinking of the former Health Minister could stimulate a change in the mindset of Kedah's people.

Yesterday, former Umno Vice President Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein and Khairy were among 6,252 former leaders and members at various levels who were accepted back into the party.