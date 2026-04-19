SANDAKAN, April 19 — A cooking incident allegedly caused by negligence has led to a major fire that displaced about 8,000 residents in Kampung Bahagia, Batu Sapi early Sunday morning.

Village head Sharif Hashim Sharif Iting said the blaze began around 1.30am in a house at Bridge A after a resident was unable to control a fire from a gas stove while cooking.

Despite efforts by nearby residents to extinguish the flames before firefighters arrived, the fire spread rapidly.

He said the situation was worsened by closely built wooden houses, strong winds, and a lack of water supply, leaving residents unable to save their belongings as chaos spread through the densely populated area.

Sharif described it as the worst fire in the village’s history, surpassing previous incidents in 1999 and 2001.

He urged authorities to conduct proper victim registration and provide adequate temporary shelter, noting current facilities are insufficient, especially for families, children, and the elderly. — Daily Express