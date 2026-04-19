KUALA TERENGGANU, April 19 — The remand of three foster family members suspected of abusing a three-year-old boy to death in Kampung Banggol Katong has been extended for six days, beginning tomorrow.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the remand order, issued by the Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court this morning, will run until April 25 after the previous remand period ended today.

The remand order against all suspects has been extended for six days until April 25,” he said when contacted.

Last Tuesday, police arrested the three individuals – two men and a woman aged between 30 and 50 – to assist in the investigation.

Azli said the arrests followed a report received from a medical officer at the Bukit Payong Health Clinic in Marang, stating that a child had been brought in unconscious with multiple injuries.

The victim was later pronounced dead after medical examination found no signs of breathing, oxygen levels, pupil response or heartbeat.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the child had been living with the foster family for the past three months. Urine tests also found that one of the suspects, namely the foster father, tested positive for methamphetamine and has 11 criminal records. — Bernama