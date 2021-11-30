Minister: Energy Ministry to introduce renewable energy programmes to meet ESG commitments

Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan speaks during a press conference on the Emergency Ordinance in Putrajaya March 12, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 30 — The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry (KeTSA) plans to introduce new programmes to meet the growing demand for renewable energy among the corporate sector in meeting the environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said this was in line with the country’s agenda in combating climate change and to meet the energy demand as well as to reduce carbon emissions.

He said Malaysia was also implementing critical mitigation actions to improve energy efficiency, reduce dependency on coal and expand renewable energy capacity in the energy mix.

Currently, he said, only around five per cent of Malaysia’s power mix was generated by renewable energy sources, as the nation’s energy generation was still highly dependent on fossil fuels.

“Hence, this requires an energy transition process whereby more efficient, cleaner and renewable energy sources are utilised to replace fossil fuels,” he said in his speech at the International Forum on the Global Energy Landscape 2021 (IFGE 2021) organised by Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten), here, today.

Takiyuddin said the government was also committed to increasing electricity generation from renewable energy sources through the Electricity Supply Generation Development Plan 2021-2039. — Bernama