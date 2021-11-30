Education minister: Reopening of schools alongside Covid-19 well accepted, attendance above 85pc

Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin says student attendance since schools were reopened was over 85 per cent, based on data collected from October 3 to November 29. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Student attendance since schools were reopened was over 85 per cent, based on data collected from October 3 to November 29, according to Education Minister Datuk Radzi Jidin.

Radzi told Parliament this showed that the reopening of schools despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has been well accepted, “in general”, by teachers, students and parents.

“Based on records until November 29 (from October 3), all primary and secondary schools under the Education Ministry in states under Phase Four of the National Recovery Plan are operating completely.

“The total number of operational schools are 8,166 schools, involving 6,091 primary schools and 2,075 secondary schools.

“While the number of students involved is 4,251,221 people. That is 2,517,233 primary school students and 1,733,988 secondary school students,” he said.

Radzi was replying to a question from Kuala Krai Member of Parliament (MP) Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman, who wanted to know the latest status on schools operations nationwide, which had begun to open in various stages since early October.