Rural Development Ministry allocates RM1.25b for infrastructure projects in Sabah next year

PAPAR, Nov 29 — The Ministry of Rural Development (KPLB) has allocated RM1.25 billion for infrastructure projects in Sabah next year.

Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid said the allocation increased by 6.25 per cent compared to this year’s allocation.

“The allocation involves 248 projects that will be implemented in Sabah,” he told reporters after handing over face masks, face shields, sanitising liquid and wheelchairs donated by Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara) and its subsidiary Mara Liner Sdn Bhd to the vaccination centre at Papar Community Hall here today.

Mahdzir said the projects encompassed road infrastructure, water supply, electricity supply as well as initiatives to ensure the wellbeing of the people such as repairing houses.

Also present during the ceremony were Pantai Manis and Kawang state assemblymen Mohd Tamin Zainal and Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan.

On today’s programme, Mahdzir said it was part of Mara’s corporate social responsibility initiative where it would carry out door-to-door Rapid Assessment and Vaccination Operation (RAVO) to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination process among rural communities.

He said Mara has targeted to administer 7,000 doses to rural folks in Sabah through the programme, adding that besides Papar, the initiative would also be carried out in Kinabatangan, Beaufort and Tawau using six Mara Liner buses that had been converted into mobile vaccination clinics.

Mahdzir said the programme would be held for a week in Papar beginning Wednesday (December 1) involving 1,500 residents from 21 villages. — Bernama