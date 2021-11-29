Malaysia racks up another 29 deaths from Covid-19

A cremation ceremony is carried out during the Covid 19 pandemic at the Sentul Hindu Crematorium August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Twenty-nine more people died in Malaysia from Covid-19, according to the Health Ministry’s latest data updated at midnight.

With this, the country’s cumulative deaths from Covid-19 stand at 30,309.

According to the CovidNow website, six were brought-in-dead.

Terengganu had the highest fatality rate with 45 deaths per one million people. This was followed by Kelantan with 26 deaths per one million people and Perak with 22 deaths per one million people.

The national average for deaths currently stands at 16 per one million people. Nine states recorded lower averages. They are Sabah and Sarawak (13 each), Negri Sembilan (12), Johor (11), Kuala Lumpur (10), and Penang (eight)

Labuan and Putrajaya are the only states that recorded zero deaths.

The CovidNow website showed that 63.3 per cent of those who died were unvaccinated, while 22.4 per cent were partially vaccinated and 14.4 per cent were fully vaccinated.

More than three quarters of the latest deaths recorded (77.2 per cent) were those aged above 60. In comparison, 22.8 per cent involved those between the ages of 18 and 59.

In terms of gender, more men died, making up 56.9 per cent of the total number.

From the total number of deaths, 86.9 per cent were Malaysians.

New infections

The MoH also updated its data on daily Covid-19 cases by state.

Yesterday, Malaysia reported 4,227 new cases, with Selangor recording the highest daily infections with 1,095.

This was followed by Sabah with 405 new cases, Johor (404), Kelantan (357), Pahang (324), Penang (261), Kedah (253), Perak (220), Kuala Lumpur (190), Terengganu (172), Melaka (158), and Negri Sembilan (151),

Putrajaya recorded 49 new cases, Perlis (19) and Labuan (13).

The total cumulative number of cases in Malaysia is now 2,617,958.