PSB hopes negotiation with state DAP on overlapping seats can be concluded before nomination day of Sarawak state election

KUCHING, Nov 27 — Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) secretary general George Lo today expressed his hope that the negotiation with the state DAP on overlapping seats can be concluded before nomination day on December 6 for the state election.

“We are still having discussions and we are still working on those seats and seeing whether we can sort it out.

“At this point in time, there is nothing confirmed and nothing to announce yet,” he said when asked about the progress of the negotiation between the two parties.

Lo, who is representing PSB in the negotiation, said the party has identified almost 70 out of the 82 Sarawak State Assembly seats to be contested in the December 18 state election.

He said these seats include those to be contested by the state DAP, especially in the urban and semi-urban constituencies.

“If possible, we want the Opposition parties, like PSB and DAP, to avoid facing each other, but to engage Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in direct fight in the state election, “ he said.

“Obviously, I am hopeful the negotiation with the state DAP can be concluded by December 3 or 4 and that is the reason I am engaged with state DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen,” he said.

“At this point in time, it is very hard to say or predict of reaching an agreement. I can’t tell you about the chances of reaching the agreement or whether it is 50:50 or 60:40 or 70:30 chances,” he said.

He said whatever is the outcome of the negotiation with the state DAP, he will report directly to party president Datuk Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Lo said he will not be contesting in the state election and as the secretary-general of the party, he has a lot of work to do.

At a press conference yesterday, Chong said he postponed announcing the state DAP’s candidates for Bawang Assan and Dudong, both held by PSB, in the dissolved State Assembly.

He said the state DAP would not put up candidates in the two seats if PSB agreed not to contest in certain seats to be contested by the state DAP.

Chong, who is also Stampin Member of Parliament, issued letters of authorisation to 18 candidates, including 11 new faces, to use the party logo in the state election.

He said he would announce the names of the remaining eight candidates before nomination day.