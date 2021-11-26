Selangor Budget 2022: Higher allocation for public health sector, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a press conference in Shah Alam May 19, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Nov 26 — The Selangor Government has set aside RM65 million for the public health sector under Selangor Budget 2022, an increase of RM8.5 million compared to last year’s allocation.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari when tabling the budget at the State Assembly sitting today said that realising the profound impact brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, the state government will give priority to management of public health.

“The state government believes that having good health can help improve the people’s living standard and productivity, as well as boost the local economy,” he said.

Strengthening the Selangor Public Health Agenda is the third of the five main thrusts outlined in the Selangor Budget 2022 that carries the theme “Kita Selangor: Negeri Tahan Uji, Mengangkat Martabat Insani”.

The other thrusts are Driving High-Impact Economic Growth and Improving Delivery Efficiency; Building a Caring Society and Social Wellbeing; Creating a Green Environment and Sustainable Development and Optimising Smart Technology and Digitalisation.

Meanwhile, Amirudin (PH-Sungai Tua) said RM500,000 has been set aside for the preparation to face the possible increase in Covid-19 cases which included adding and diversifying advocacy programmes related to compliance with standard operating procedures.

At the same time, he said a one-off cash assistance of RM500 would be given to children who had lost their mother or father due to Covid-19 which would involve financial implication of RM1.25 million and benefit 2,500 orphans in the state. — Bernama