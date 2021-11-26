Kelantan assemblymen to take Covid-19 RT-PCR test on Dec 1, says state speaker

All 44 Kelantan assemblymen must take the Covid-19 RT-PCR on December 1 at the Dewan Kompleks Kota Darulnaim before attending the state Budget sitting the next day. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KOTA BARU, Nov 26 — All 44 Kelantan assemblymen must take the Covid-19 RT-PCR or reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test on December 1 at the Dewan Kompleks Kota Darulnaim before attending the state Budget sitting the next day, Kelantan speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya’kub said.

Abdullah said the state assembly session will see standard operating procedures (SOP) being implemented as instructed by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The SOP is similar to what we had previously enforced where all those involved such as assemblymen, heads of department and media practitioners must take the Covid-19 test before attending the state assembly sitting.

“This is to ensure that those attending the assembly are healthy and they must also put on their face masks, scan the QR code and observe physical distancing,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

The Kelantan Budget 2022 is expected to be tabled on December 2, while the state assembly session will be held from December 5 to 7. — Bernama