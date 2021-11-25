Sentul cops nab another suspect over house renovation fraud

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said previously, the local woman was a witness to the case, but the investigation found that she is the owner of the account used by the syndicate. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — Police have arrested another female suspect in connection with a fraud syndicate involving home interior renovations, purchase of furniture and electrical appliances.

This brings the total number of suspects detained by police so far to three individuals.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said previously, the local woman was a witness to the case, but the investigation found that she is the owner of the account used by the syndicate.

He said the 32-year-old suspect was nabbed at the Sentul District Police Headquarters (IPD) today after recording her statement at 5.30pm.

“The suspect, along with two other suspects arrested earlier, will be charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating at the Kuala Lumpur Court here tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

Earlier this month, police arrested two foreign men, a Singaporean and a Bangladeshi, on suspicion of cheating in home interior renovations, purchase of furniture and electrical appliances involving at least 40 condominium owners around the capital, with losses amounting to RM84,550.

In another development, police are tracking down a group of people suspected of being involved in a fight at a restaurant in Jalan Genting Klang here yesterday, which was recorded and posted on social media.

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP D. Saralathan said the case was being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting.

“The public is advised not to spread the video as it could cause annoyance to the people,” he said in a statement tonight. — Bernama