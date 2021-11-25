Ministry lodges police report over viral photo of Nanta urging Malaysians to eat duck

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi speaks during an interview at Wisma Bernama, November 25, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) today lodged a police report after a photo showing its minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi urging Malaysian consumers to eat duck, which went viral yesterday.

Nanta said that he had never issued such an insensitive statement and made fun of people facing difficulties. He also described it as slanderous.

“I want to stress here that I have never issued such a statement recommending people to eat duck. I have never done so. That is slander.

“Hence, KPDNHEP has lodged a police report on this issue and I deeply regret such irresponsible act. Even if you are desperate, don’t do it,” he said when met by reporters here today. — Bernama