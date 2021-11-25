In Sarawak, Hilux crashes into coffee shop in Sibu; father and son escape being run over

The aftermath of the crash at the coffeeshop in Permai Housing Estate, November 24, 2021. — Borneo Post Online pic

SIBU, Nov 25 — A father and son pair managed to avoid being run down by a Toyota Hilux while having a drink at a coffee shop at Permai Housing estate last night.

The incident which happened around 9pm saw the female driver of the Hilux allegedly losing control of her vehicle before crashing it into the coffee shop where the father and son were drinking at.

It was said that the father managed to pull away his son to safety when he noticed the Hilux coming straight to where they were before crashing into the coffee shop.

On November 21, a similar incident also happened where a car crashed into a coffee shop at Jalan Kampung Nyabor around 4.50am.

The car was said to be heading towards Kampung Nyabor from Brooke Drive before it lost control, knocked down the iron fencing along the roadside before crashing into the coffee shop.

No injuries were reported. — Borneo Post Online