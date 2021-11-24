King, Queen grace banquet held in conjunction with Conference Of Rulers Meeting

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the banquet in conjunction with the 257th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers Meeting at Istana Negara, November 24, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah graced a banquet in conjunction with the 257th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers Meeting at Istana Negara tonight.

Among those present were Sultan Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah of Kedah; Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim; and Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri Selangor Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin.

Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra were also present.

Penang Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud were also present.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and his wife Datin Seri Muhaini Zainal Abidin, Cabinet ministers and mentris besar also attended the dinner.

The two-day Conference of Rulers, which began today, is chaired by Sultan Sallehuddin and attended by all Malay Rulers except for Their Highnesses from Kelantan, Pahang and Perlis.

Kelantan is represented by Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Tengku Dr Muhammad Faiz Petra Sultan Ismail Petra; Pahang is represented by Pahang Regent Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah and Perlis is represented by Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail.

Also attending the meeting are the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak.

The last meeting of the Conference of Rulers was held on February 19 and 20, 2020, chaired by Sultan Nazrin Shah. — Bernama