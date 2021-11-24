Johor police refute claim snatch thieves lying in wait for Singaporeans once border reopens

The statement alleged hundreds of thieves on motorcycles in the district are ready to pounce on tourists from Singapore when the Malaysia-Singapore border is reopened. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 24 — Johor police have denied a statement which went viral on social media that Singaporeans may face snatch thieves in the district when the Malaysia-Singapore border is open.

Johor police chief, Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said police would take stern action against irresponsible parties for spreading fake information, rumours or unverified news on the matter.

He stressed that the overall crime index in the state from January this year to yesterday, fell by 2,610 cases or 39.67 per cent and the situation is under control.

“Snatch thefts in Johor in the same period also recorded a fall of 125 cases which is equivalent to 77.64 per cent compared to last year. Similarly, motorcycle thefts also dropped by 1,099 cases or 51.05 per cent,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Ayob Khan said, however, police would continue to act aggressively to eradicate crimes and ensure the state is safe to live in and visit.

In this regard, he advised members of the public not to believe what is viral on social media and should verify the information received.

Earlier, the statement alleged hundreds of thieves on motorcycles in the district are ready to pounce on tourists from Singapore when the Malaysia-Singapore border is reopened.

The statement among others claimed that the police would not be taking action if such cases occur, as there would be too many thieves in the state. — Bernama