Dewan Rakyat to discuss plan to boost public’s retirement savings today

A general view of the Parlimen Malaysia sign in Kuala Lumpur November 29, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The government's strategic plan to support the retirement security of the people, which is getting smaller, following the permission to make withdrawals from the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) is expected to be among the focus of the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order Paper, the matter will be raised through a question by Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) to the Minister of Finance during an oral question session.

There will also be a question from Ahmad Tarmizi Sulaiman (PAS-Sik) seeking an explanation from the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry on the government's measures in tackling climate change which is affecting the agricultural industry, including padi cultivation.

The focus is also expected to be on a question by Maria Chin Abdullah (PH-Petaling Jaya) to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development on the ministry's preparedness to expedite amendments to existing laws to make 'sexual grooming' a crime in Malaysia.

After the question and answer session, the meeting will continue with the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities and the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry.

Yesterday, the debate session involved the Ministry of National Unity and the Foreign Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which then saw the Parliament passing the allocation of the Supply Bill 2022 at the Committee level for the Ministry of National Unity amounting to RM342 million through a voice vote.

An estimated operating expenditure of RM760,304,100 to the Foreign Ministry in the 2022 Budget was also passed through a voice vote.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is until Dec 16. — Bernama