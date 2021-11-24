Covid-19: 97.5pc of teachers fully vaccinated as of Oct 31, Dewan Rakyat told

Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Sulaiman students resume lessons in Kuala Terengganu October 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― A total of 97.5 per cent of teachers have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of October 31, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Mah Hang Soon said 99.04 per cent of teachers had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“On the action to be taken against teachers who refuse (to take the vaccine), it is based on the instructions that will be issued by the PSD (Public Service Department),” he said when replying to a supplementary question from Wong Ling Biu (PH-Sarikei).

Replying to a question from Dr Maszlee Malik (Bebas-Simpang Renggam) on viral videos allegedly showing unvaccinated teachers being placed in a small room next to a toilet and a store, Mah said any party with information on the matter could channel it to Ministry of Education (MOE) for further investigation and action.

“The MoE always gives priority to the welfare of teachers and students as well as all education staff,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mah said the transfer of 1,023 teachers from the peninsula to Sarawak had been approved from 2017 to 2021.

“The MoE has set three basic principles for transfer, namely vacancies, option requirements as well as the importance and need for services.

“In this case, the application for transfer can be made based on several categories, namely health, safety and others,” he said. ― Bernama