Students of higher learning institutions must master 21st-century skills, says higher education minister

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 23 — The rapid technological change and globalisation require students of higher learning institutions to master 21st-century skills, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad.

She said this was because most employers now preferred to hire those who possessed digital skills.

Citing a World Bank report, Noraini said half of the jobs in Malaysia, including accountants, machine and manufacturing operators, electronics engineering technicians, aviation technicians and electrical engineering technicians, were at risk of being replaced by automation.

“Automation will have direct implications in the needs of deskilling, reskilling and upskilling,” she said at the launch of the Universiti Malaysia Perlis’ (UniMAP) Professional Programme and the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Loan Scheme (Employees) under the Skills Development and Fund Corporation (PTPK), here today.

The text of her speech was read out by the ministry’s deputy secretary-general (Policy) Mohd Zabri Yusoff. Present was UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Zaliman Sauli.

Noraini also urged employees to develop or improve other skills such as socio-emotional competencies, the ability to think creatively as well as being able to work independently.

Meanwhile, she said the programme offered by UniMAP would provide an opportunity to more than 11,000 people to take up non-formal lifelong learning (PSH) programmes in the field of construction TVET.

On completion of the five-year programmes, candidates will obtain a certificate from UniMAP and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), as well as the Malaysian Skills Certificate. — Bernama