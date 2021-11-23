Malay group chides Kedah MB for repeated verbal attacks against Penang, warns may be insult on Agong

Penang Malay Association (Pemenang) president Tan Sri Yussof Latiff speaks to during a press conference in George Town November 23, 2021. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 23 ― A Penang-based Malay group has taken the Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor to task for his repeated attacks against Penang over the last few months.

Penang Malay Association (Pemenang) president Tan Sri Yussof Latiff said the Kedah lawmaker has issued too many unwarranted public “threats” against Penang.

“He has been going through the media to threaten Penang over water, over land, over various issues and the most recent, telling people to come to Penang if they want to buy lottery numbers,” he said in a press conference at Pemenang headquarters here.

He said Sanusi must remember that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al- Mustafa Billah Shah is the head of Islam in Penang.

“By giving the impression that Penang is a gambling state, he is disrespecting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the head of Islam in Penang,” he said.

Yussof, who is also president of Penang Malay Heritage Trust Organisation, reminded Sanusi that Penang and Kedah are on the same level as both are states under Malaysia.

He said if Sanusi wants to claim anything from Penang, be it for water or the honorarium payment for Penang island and Seberang Perai, he should discuss it with the federal government and relevant ministries internally.

“Why does he need to publicly issue these threats against Penang? This is not the way to do things,” he said.

He reminded Sanusi that his position is temporary and that he is holding it in trust for the future generation.

“He must remember that the current power he has as MB is temporary and it is not forever,” he said.