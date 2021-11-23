In N. Sembilan, SM Sains Tuanku Aishah Rohani canteen closed after 152 students suffer food poisoning

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the students were sent immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment and were all stable without need for admission. — AFP pic

SEREMBAN, Nov 23 — The canteen at Sekolah Menengah (SM) Sains Tuanku Aishah Rohani here was ordered closed when 152 students suffered food poisoning, displaying symptoms that include vomiting, stomachache and diarrhoea, after eating food there yesterday.

Negri Sembilan Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan said the students were sent immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment and were all stable without need for admission.

He said the closure was made under Section 18(1)(f) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 to avoid any additional new case originating from the same premises.

“The premises have been inspected and food and environmental samples as well as clinical samples from cases have been taken and sent to the lab for analysis. The situation will be monitored until it is deemed stable.

“Further investigation will also be conducted to identify the real cause behind the food poisoning,” he told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, he said that students and food operators at the dormitory kitchen were briefed about health practices, adding that the current situation was under control. — Bernama