Cops: Two suspects linked to kidnapping, murder in Lukut to be charged today

PORT DICKSON, Nov 23 ― Two suspects believed to have kidnapped and murdered a man they abducted while at a house in Bandar Springhill, Lukut, here on November 13 will be charged in court today.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohamed said the suspects, 43 and 44, will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code in court at Port Dickson at 9am.

“On November 13, the wife of the victim lodged a police report that her husband was confronted by a man who identified himself as the police, who were conducting a robbery investigation. The suspect then hit the husband and dragged him into a van and left the scene.

“On the same day, the police were informed that the husband was confirmed dead at 9.45am by a medical officer in Hospital Selayang,” he added.

Consequently, the police raided a house at Taman Pusat Kepong, Kuala Lumpur the next day following a tip off and arrested two male suspects there. ― Bernama