Education Ministry to issue new timetable for SPM 2021 examination, says senior minister

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 22 — The Education Ministry (MOE) is to issue a new Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) 2021 schedule soon, says Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Speaking via a video recording uploaded on his Facebook account, Radzi said his ministry had received a lot of feedback from parents and SPM 2021 candidates regarding the 2021 SPM schedule which was released by the ministry.

“We (the MOE) take into account all views expressed and I have had a discussion with the Examination Board and the ministry’s senior management to look into all viewpoints and statements made and take the necessary action to analyse each view.

“God willing, we at the MOE will issue a new schedule regarding SPM 2021 in the near future. Thank you,” he said in the recording that lasted slightly more than a minute.

The video that was also shared in the ministry’s official Facebook account received positive comments from netizens who expressed thanks and gratitude.

Radzi also expressed his appreciation to parents and 2021 SPM candidates for their views regarding the 2021 SPM examination timetable which was announced before this.

On November 17, the MOE issued a statement announcing that the examination timetable for SPM, Sijil Tinggi Agama Malaysia (STAM) and the Ujian Pencapaian Bahasa Antarabangsa (UPBA) for 2021 is ready and can be downloaded from the Examination Board official website at lp.moe.gov.my beginning from the date the statement was issued.

The announcement of the schedule received mixed reactions from parents and students. The media also reported that there were parties who requested that the SPM 2021 schedule which will take place on March 3 to 20, 2022 be reviewed, especially for examination papers held on Friday and Sunday.

This is because Friday is the day Muslims perform Friday prayers, while Sunday is the day Christians attend mass. — Bernama