Sulaiman sworn in as 13th CM of Melaka

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (second left) is sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Melaka November 21, 2021. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Nov 21 — Lendu state assemblyman Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has been sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Melaka.

He received his letter of appointment and took the oaths of office, loyalty and secrecy before Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam at Dewan Seri Utama of the Governor’s Office early this morning, just hours after Barisan Nasional (BN) swept to victory in the Melaka state election.

Also present were Mohd Ali’s wife Toh Puan Asmah Abd Rahman, Prime Minister and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and BN Advisory Board chairman Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Sulaiman, 55, had been named as BN’s Chief Minister candidate if the coalition was given the mandate in the election.

This is the second time Sulaiman has been appointed the Melaka Chief Minister, after having first been sworn in last year.

BN has formed the Melaka government after winning 21 of the 28 seats contested in the state election. — Bernama