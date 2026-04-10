KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — A forest fire broke out in a hilly area along Jalan PUJ 2/24, Taman Puncak Jalil, Seri Kembangan last night, but the situation is now under control.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 9.27pm.

He said a team of 18 personnel from the Seri Kembangan Fire and Rescue Station, assisted by members from the Bukit Jalil and Sri Petaling stations, was deployed to the location and arrived at 9.40pm.

According to Ahmad Mukhlis, the fire involved a hilly forest area estimated at two acres.

“The fire has been successfully contained from spreading and extinguishing works are actively ongoing at the scene,” he said when contacted by Bernama last night.

He said four fire engines were deployed in the operation — three Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) units and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit.

Ahmad Mukhlis also confirmed that no casualties were reported in the incident. — Bernama