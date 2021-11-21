Sarawak polls: Nangka PBB launches Teen 55 Bureau to aid in state election

Dr Annuar Rapaee said the bureau now comprises about 400 teenagers, aged 17 to 20, from all sub-branches of the party, as well as villages and longhouses in the N.55 State Constituency of Nangka. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, Nov 21 — The Nangka Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) branch today launched its own Teen 55 Bureau to help the party’s election machinery in the upcoming 12th State Election.

Its chief, Dr Annuar Rapaee, said the bureau now comprises about 400 teenagers, aged 17 to 20, from all sub-branches of the party, as well as villages and longhouses in the N.55 State Constituency of Nangka.

He said the Teen 55 Bureau was set up to expose the teenagers to the election process.

“They have a special task, which is to handle the social media. Our strategy requires their assistance in disseminating campaign materials, such as videos, messages and pictures to the voters in Nangka.

“We have quite a strong team with about 400 teenagers in the villages and longhouses in Nangka. We also have WhatsApp groups that enable us to reach out to the voters using social media,” he told reporters after launching the Teen 55 Bureau at Dewan MUC here today.

Dr Annuar, who is also PBB vice-president and incumbent Nangka assemblyman, said the next state election is different as the use of social media would be vital in the dissemination of information to the voters and the young generation. — Bernama