PM Ismail Sabri urges MSME entrepreneurs in Malaysia to capitalise on govt’s digital initiatives

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks at the Malaysian Armed Forces Family Home Launching Ceremony (RKMAT) at Taman LTAT, Bukit Jalil, November 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

BERA, Nov 21 — Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) entrepreneurs should seize the opportunities created through the government’s initiatives to transition from conventional to online business, said Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The prime minister said various initiatives had been implemented by the government to help entrepreneurs promote their business, including through Budget 2022 which focuses expenditure on incentives to drive the adaptation of MSME digital technology.

“They include a RM25 million allocation to Halal Development Corporation (HDC) for the MSME Halal Product Digital Branding and MSME Halal Product Marketability Enhancement programmes.

“Apart from the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Digital Economy Centre (PEDi) which was launched this morning, RM200 million has also been allocated for the SME Digitalisation Grant Scheme, with RM50 million reserved for Bumiputera micro entrepreneurs in the rural areas,” he added.

He said this when launching the MSME Digitalisation Empowerment Programme at Dewan Konvensyen Majlis Daerah Bera here today. — Bernama