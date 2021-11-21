Melaka election: BN leaders promise to fulfil manifesto promises after resounding win

Ketereh Umno division chief, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said that the time had come for all winning candidates to focus on delivering service to the public. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — The spirit of solidarity shown by Barisan Nasional (BN) in the 15th Melaka state election led to its stunning victory last night, winning two-thirds of the 28 seats contested.

In his congratulatory address to BN candidates and leaders, Ketereh Umno division chief, Tan Sri Annuar Musa, who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister, said that the time had come for all winning candidates to focus on delivering service to the public.

“Congratulations to the entire BN machinery, whose solidarity and cohesiveness were instrumental in allowing the party to dominate and ultimately emerge triumphant in the Melaka state election...Thank you, all party members and Melaka voters,” he posted on social media immediately after BN’s victory in the state election was announced.

BN, represented by Umno, MCA and MIC, won 21 seats, Pakatan Harapan (five), and Perikatan Nasional (two), out of 28 seats contested.

Besides Annuar, other BN leaders also took to social media to convey their congratulations.

Umno supreme council member Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican said the win represented a continuity of the hard work, dedication, and commitment shown by all levels, from grassroots members to supreme council leaders.

“It also proves that Malaysians have regained confidence in BN as a party that will bring stability, a party that guarantees prosperity and most importantly, the party that Malaysians want,” he said.

The Housing and Local Government Minister said the win, however, was not all about celebrations, as it represents a great duty for BN to continue to serve the interests of Malaysians.

“We will always uphold the trust placed upon us to ensure a prosperous future for Melaka,” he added.

Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad concurred, saying that they would repay the big win by ensuring that BN continued to lead Melaka as a historical and distinguished state.

“Thank you for the trust given to BN. We appreciate how voters showed their confidence in the capabilities of BN women candidates by electing them,” the Higher Education Minister said.

Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi also thanked voters for electing all four Umno Youth representatives who contested in Asahan, Duyong, Paya Rumput and Merlimau state constituencies.

Meanwhile, MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong assured that BN would fulfill its manifesto promises for the benefit of Melaka and its people.

He said, for MCA to snatch two seats from Pakatan Harapan was a very proud achievement.

“Hopefully this momentum will continue and we will redouble our efforts,” he added. — Bernama