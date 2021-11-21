Govt aims to increase MSMEs’ revenue, end poverty via digitalisation, says minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed speaks to the media at Parliament Building, September 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

BERA, Nov 21 — The government wants to ensure the revenue of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) keeps increasing and to eradicate poverty through the digitalisation agenda, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

He said the main objective for organising the National MSME Digitalisation Empowerment Programme from Nov 21 to 23, 2021, was to further boost the MSME digitalisation agenda as well as to ensure that the MSMEs’ revenue kept rising, which in turn would increase Malaysia’s revenue.

“We want to make Malaysia a high-income nation through the digital strategy.

“In February this year, China declared there are no more poor people in the country, and one of the strategies used (to alleviate poverty) was to digitalise enterprises, including in rural areas.

“So, we want, among other things, this strategy to eradicate poverty. We want to make sure that the poor are taught basic digital skills to ensure they can sell their goods online to the rest of the world,” he said at the launch of the programme by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob here today.

The programme is organised by MyDIGITAL Corporation, an agency under the Economic Planning Unit of the Prime Minister’s Department, in collaboration are the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The initiative is also implemented in collaboration with telecommunications partner Telekom Malaysia Bhd as well as the relevant ministries and agencies to increase the effectiveness in harnessing the digital economy.

The programme is an effort to provide information to MSMEs on all the assistance, incentives and digital solutions available for digitalising their business.

Today, six individuals were appointed as instructors of the programme’s basic digital skills training courses while eight companies received grants worth nearly RM1 million from MDEC.

For further information and to download the registration form, visit www.msme2021.com. — Bernama