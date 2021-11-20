Unofficial score: Who’s won and who’s leading which seat in Melaka election, at a glance

MELAKA, Nov 20 — The Election Commission has yet to confirm the results, but unofficially, the Barisan Nasional (BN) has 19 seats in the bag, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in a distant second place with six seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two.
Unexpectedly, an independent candidate has won one seat, unofficially.
The Melaka state legislative assembly has 28 seats and each has at least three candidates running for public office.
Here’s the current count at a glance:
- BN — 19
- PH — 6
- PN — 2
- Independent — 1
Where BN won (unofficially):
- Taboh Naning BN
- Merlimau BN
- Lendu BN
- Rembia BN
Where BN is leading:
- Kuala Linggi
- Ayer Limau
- Durian Tunggal
- Pantai Kundor
- Telok Mas
- Gadek
- Duyong
- Tanjung Bidara
- Machap Jaya
- Asahan
- Paya Rumput
- Klebang
- Ayer Molek
- Rim
- Sungai Rambai
Where PN is leading:
- Serkam
- Bemban
Where PH won (unofficially):
- Bukit Katil
- Ayer Keroh
- Kota Laksamana
- Bandar Hilir
- Kesidang
Where PH is leading:
- Pengkalan Batu
Where Independent won (unofficially):
- Sungai Udang