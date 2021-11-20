Unofficial score: Who’s won and who’s leading which seat in Melaka election, at a glance

Barisan Nasional supporters cheering to celebrate BN’s win at Dewan Seri Chendana, ahead of the official Melaka state election results, November 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Nov 20 — The Election Commission has yet to confirm the results, but unofficially, the Barisan Nasional (BN) has 19 seats in the bag, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in a distant second place with six seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two.

Unexpectedly, an independent candidate has won one seat, unofficially.

The Melaka state legislative assembly has 28 seats and each has at least three candidates running for public office.

Here’s the current count at a glance:

BN — 19

PH — 6

PN — 2

Independent — 1

Where BN won (unofficially):

Taboh Naning BN

Merlimau BN

Lendu BN

Rembia BN

Where BN is leading:

Kuala Linggi

Ayer Limau

Durian Tunggal

Pantai Kundor

Telok Mas

Gadek

Duyong

Tanjung Bidara

Machap Jaya

Asahan

Paya Rumput

Klebang

Ayer Molek

Rim

Sungai Rambai

Where PN is leading:

Serkam

Bemban

Where PH won (unofficially):

Bukit Katil

Ayer Keroh

Kota Laksamana

Bandar Hilir

Kesidang

Where PH is leading:

Pengkalan Batu

Where Independent won (unofficially):