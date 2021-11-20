Malay Mail

Unofficial score: Who’s won and who’s leading which seat in Melaka election, at a glance

Saturday, 20 Nov 2021 08:45 PM MYT

BY RADZI RAZAK

Barisan Nasional supporters cheering to celebrate BN’s win at Dewan Seri Chendana, ahead of the official Melaka state election results, November 20, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri
MELAKA, Nov 20 — The Election Commission has yet to confirm the results, but unofficially, the Barisan Nasional (BN) has 19 seats in the bag, while Pakatan Harapan (PH) is in a distant second place with six seats and Perikatan Nasional (PN) just two.

Unexpectedly, an independent candidate has won one seat, unofficially.

The Melaka state legislative assembly has 28 seats and each has at least three candidates running for public office.

Here’s the current count at a glance:

  • BN — 19
  • PH — 6
  • PN — 2
  • Independent — 1

Where BN won (unofficially):

  • Taboh Naning BN
  • Merlimau BN
  • Lendu BN
  • Rembia BN

Where BN is leading:

  • Kuala Linggi
  • Ayer Limau
  • Durian Tunggal
  • Pantai Kundor
  • Telok Mas
  • Gadek
  • Duyong
  • Tanjung Bidara
  • Machap Jaya
  • Asahan
  • Paya Rumput
  • Klebang
  • Ayer Molek
  • Rim
  • Sungai Rambai

Where PN is leading:

  • Serkam
  • Bemban

Where PH won (unofficially):

  • Bukit Katil
  • Ayer Keroh
  • Kota Laksamana
  • Bandar Hilir
  • Kesidang

Where PH is leading:

  • Pengkalan Batu

Where Independent won (unofficially):

  • Sungai Udang

