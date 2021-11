Official: BN’s chief minister candidate Sulaiman Md Ali wins Lendu with 3,104 vote majority

Barisan Nasional's Lendu candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali casts his vote at the SK Durian Daun polling station during the Melaka state election on November 20, 2021. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 ― Barisan Nasional (BN) scored another major win in the Melaka state election tonight with its chief minister candidate Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali successfully retaining the Lendu seat with an overwhelming majority of 3,104 votes over his closest competitors.

Sulaiman garnered 4,486 votes against Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Major (Rtd) Abdullah Mahadi (1,382 votes) and (PH) Mohamad Asri Ibrahim (1,155 votes).

This puts four seats in the BN’s camp.

The Election Commission (EC) had earlier announced the first official results of the 15th Melaka state election with BN taking Taboh Naning, Ayer Limau and Tanjung Bidara.

According to the EC, BN’s Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh trumped PN’s Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin with a thin majority of 364 votes in the hot seat of Tanjung Bidara.

Ab Rauf garnered 3,559 votes while Mas Ermieyati obtained 3,195 votes. Pakatan Harapan’s Zainal Hassan only managed a mere 489 votes.

In Taboh Naning, BN’s Zulkiflee Mohd Zin garnered 3,170 votes over his closest rival, Perikatan Nasional’s Abu Hashim Abdul Samad who managed just 1,345 votes in the three-cornered fight.

Zulkiflee won with a majority of 2,146 votes. PH’s Zairi Suboh followed closely at 1,024 votes obtained.

In Ayer Limau, BN’s Datuk Hameed Basheer obtained 3,838 votes over his closest rival from PN’s Dr Nordina Abd Latif who obtained 2,753 votes.

