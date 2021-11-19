Malaysia logs another 55 deaths, nine brought-in-dead

An Indian cremation ceremony is carried out at the Sentul Hindu Crematorium August 10, 2021. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Malaysia reported another 55 Covid-19 deaths over the last 24-hours, as the death toll inches closer to 30,000 confirmed fatalities.

Data on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal showed that nine out of the newly reported deaths involved individuals brought-in-dead, with the cumulative death toll now at 29,892.

To date, there have been a total of 6,045 Covid-19 fatalities involving patients brought-in-dead.

Terengganu is still the state with the highest death rate per one million people with 47 deaths, followed by Sarawak with 40 deaths per million, Perak with 26, Kelantan with 25, and Kedah with 18.

On a whole, Malaysia has a rate of 18 deaths per million people. Klang Valley is at 11 deaths per million where Selangor has an average of 12 deaths per million and Kuala Lumpur with nine deaths per million.

Data also showed that over the past six months, 64.7 per cent of Covid-19 deaths involved unvaccinated individuals, 22.1 per cent involving the partially vaccinated, and 13.2 per cent of 3,618 deaths involving fully vaccinated individuals.

Over the same six months, 55 per cent of Covid-19 deaths involved those aged over 60, another 44.6 per cent involved those aged 18 to 59, and 0.4 per cent of deaths involved infants to 17-year olds.

New infections

CovidNow also included the updated breakdown of new cases, where out of the 6,352 new cases yesterday, 1,435 were detected from Selangor, 628 new cases in Kelantan, 525 in Sabah, and 504 cases in Johor.

This is followed by 385 cases in Kedah, 357 in Pahang, and 343 new cases detected in Kuala Lumpur.

In total, the local Covid-19 tally now stands at 2,563,868 confirmed infections since the pandemic began.