PKR rep claims Bersatu forcing Tambun folk to join party in return for aid

Perak PKR information chief Muhammad Arafat Varisai Mahamad addresses members of the press in Ipoh November 18, 2021. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 18 — Perak PKR information chief Muhammad Arafat Varisai Mahamad today alleged that voters in the Tambun constituency who sought help at the Tambun Parliament service centre were forced to register as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia members first.

The Hulu Kinta assemblyman said his office has received more than 90 complaints and he had personally interviewed 10 of the victims.

“There are three issues here. The first is [Bersatu] register the people as party members without their consent. They trick them to fill up the membership form by saying that it’s for the Welfare Department’s aid application.

“Secondly, they force the people to register if they want any help to be approved or provided for them.

“And lastly, they forcefully get the membership by saying that the people could get special aid in future if they become party members,” he told a press conference at the Perak PKR leadership council office here.

He said that none of the victims had paid the registration fee to become members, or willingly signed the party membership application forms.

Muhammad Arafat said that this was an irresponsible act by the Tambun constituency service centre which is led by Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

“What kind of culture is Bersatu introducing here? I never put any terms or conditions to help the public,” he said.

He said that the matter has been ongoing since the fall of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

“Many had left the party since then. And now they forcefully signing up membership to fill the numbers in the party,” he said.

R. Ganesan, 52, an army veteran from Bandar Baru Putra here, said that he had no choice but to register as a party member as that is allegedly the only way he could get the help he needed.

“I lost my right leg due to an accident in 2015. I have three daughters, a wife and a mother to take care of. My wife is only working as a contract cleaner.

“When [Bersatu] came with food box aid, they ask me to become a member so that I can get necessary help easily in future,” he said.

Another victim, Mahanin Abdul Hamid, 42, who is suffering from nerve issues on her legs, said that they refused to help her if she is not a party member.

“I have requested help from Ahmad Faizal’s service centre multiple times. But they ignored all my applications.

“I can’t work due to my illness and I have disabled family members. Despite being a citizen from the constituency, my rights to get the allocated aid were ignored,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zaini Abdul Hamid, 31, from Chemor said that he did not sign up for any membership and was surprised to be a member of Bersatu.

In an immediate response, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal, who is also the Tambun MP, said that he was shocked to hear such allegations.

“We have never instructed any of our staff in our service centre or any of Bersatu members to do such thing.

“Those who alleged can lodge complaints to me directly or even lodge a police report,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said that he will investigate the matter if such claims are true.

He also said that Muhammad Arafat should bring this matter to the authorities instead of politicising it.