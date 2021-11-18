Najib says entitled to free house as ex-PM under law from Dr Mahathir’s era

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak explained that his office made the application to the government under a law that was amended during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first term as prime minister. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today explained that he applied for a plot of land and a house believed to be worth RM100 million in the city as such benefits are accorded to a former prime minister.

He explained that his office made the application to the government under a law that was amended during Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s first term as prime minister.

The issue was raised in Parliament today when Dr Mahathir asked Finance Minister Datuk Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz why Najib’s request for land and housing was not included in the Budget 2022.

Tengku Zafrul in his reply confirmed that the Cabinet received and discussed Najib’s application for a plot of land and home, which some have valued at RM100 million.

Tengku Zafrul added that the Cabinet was considering this and that further questions should be directed to the Prime Minister’s Department.

Explaining the matter Najib said: “My office only asked to be given a residence after GE14 as allowed in the amended act (Members of Parliament (Remuneration) Act). The government gave me three plots of land to choose from, so I chose one.

“I did not ask for a RM100 million gift from the government, but housing is given to all former prime ministers,” he posted on his Facebook page.

Najib attached a document together with his post in which it was stated that pursuant to Section 21, the Cabinet has decided to provide former prime ministers with one of several means, including a RM10,000 monthly allowance if they opt to stay in their own house.

Another option is to be offered a government house fit for the stature of a former prime minister.

“It hasn’t been approved by the current government. I did not ask for a RM100 million gift or told the government to spend money to buy land, but for a residence that is accorded to all former prime ministers,” he said.

He also questioned why the matter was being raised years after the application was made, and linked it to the ongoing Melaka state election as a motive.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Pakatan Harapan may reconsider the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the federal government if it awards Najib a plot of land and a house worth RM100 million.

He said the matter was never discussed or conveyed to Opposition representatives in any meeting previously held with the government.